Cities: Skylines II's Bridges and Ports DLC has been delayed again

The city-building title was initially slated to receive the Bridges and Ports DLC in early 2025 following its first delay from Q1 to Q2 of 2024, though developer Colossal Order has now pushed back the expansion again to Q4 of this year as the team needs “more time” to complete the content.

In an update posted to the Paradox Forum, the team wrote: “After reviewing the content ourselves and sharing it with our early access group, we’ve received consistent feedback: the bridges are super exciting, and the port works well, but there are aspects of the expansion that are not as polished as they could be.

“That left us with a difficult choice: delay the release once again to add more depth, or release it as-is, knowing players may feel it falls short.

“We believe the current content is enjoyable, but we’re not blind to what’s missing, and to bring it to the level you deserve, we need more time.”

After the game’s rocky launch in 2023, Colossal Order delayed ‘Cities: Skylines II’s first DLC, the Beach Properties Asset Pack, to the following year, while all over expansions were moved from Q1 of 2024 to Q2.

However, after the Beach Properties pack was met with backlash from players over its high price tag and disappointing content, Colossal Order delayed all of its future paid DLCs indefinitely.