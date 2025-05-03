Clair Obscur: Expedition 33’ publisher Kepler Interactive has insisted the success of ‘The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered’ remaster has not impacted sales of its game.

No Harm Done - Clair Obscur

The turn-based RPG - which was developed by Sandfall Interactive - released last week (24.04.25), just days after Bethesda Softworks dropped its own remastered title (22.04.25), though Kepler has insisted “proximity to ‘Oblivion’ didn't seem to harm us at all”.

Kepler’s senior portfolio director Matt Handrahan told The Game Business: “It went as well as it possibly could have done in our eyes.

“And, actually, proximity to ‘Oblivion’ didn't seem to harm us at all. In many ways, I think it just drew attention to quality RPGs that week and everybody was thinking and talking about the genre.”

The studio boss added Kepler “always knew that ‘Expedition 33’ had a very specific identity” and felt “pretty confident” the game would succeed due to the momentum behind it, its $50 price tag and its inclusion in Xbox Game Pass.

He said: “By the time that we rolled around, we had momentum of our own and we felt pretty confident that we could stand beside it.

“I think there were other aspects, like the price point we were at and the inclusion in Game Pass … so we knew we would have a lot of interest around the game. We were confident in that.”

by Natalie key for www.femalefirst.co.uk

