Call of Duty 2025 will reportedly feature six fully-fledged round-based Zombies maps

According to Insider Gaming, this year’s shooter - which is being led by Treyarch Games and published by Activision - could have six round-based Zombies maps across the title’s lifecycle, with the maps themselves being described as “out there”.

The outlet claims Treyarch is playing around with different settings for these Zombies maps, including one set in a post-World War II New York City devastated by a nuclear blast from the Nazis, and another being set in a Japanese temple at the bottom of an erupting volcano.

Other supposed concepts for the ‘COD’ Zombies maps include one set in Afghanistan, one in Vietnam, and another based aboard a space station in the Dark Aether.

Insider Gaming added Treyarch is planning to build the Zombies maps “from the ground up” in an effort to ensure they can be played across different game modes in the 2025 ‘COD’, including Grief and Outbreak.

Treyarch is also reportedly working on what will be the largest Zombies map ever in the ‘COD’ series for this year’s instalment, which is said to have a similar transportation system to Tranzit.

While Insider Gaming doesn’t assert all of the aforementioned maps will make it to the 2025 ‘COD’, the outlet believes “at least a few” will be included in the title.