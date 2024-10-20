‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’ will have the most varied campaign in the franchise, Raven Software associate creative director Jon Zuk has promised.

The upcoming shooter - which was developed by the studio in tandem with Treyarch and Infinity Ward - is set during the Gulf War in 1991 with a focus on subterfuge and spycraft, and now the Raven Software associate creative director has teased the studio has treated every level as “its own mini blockbuster”.

Speaking to IGN, Zuk said: “We didn't want to just create three or four levels that are fun to play, but all kind of feel the same.

“We wanted to make sure each mission had its thing, its own special, unique sauce to it, as it were. So variety was number one throughout the entire process for us.”

Narrative producer Natalie Pohorski added the team wanted to ensure every mission could “stand alone” through their “unique gameplay opportunities” and “unique objectives”

She explained: “We wanted to make sure that each one was memorable and could stand alone.

“Each one has unique gameplay opportunities, unique objectives, and how you tackle those.”

The game is confirmed to include the high-risk heist mission ‘High Rollers’, where players take control of multiple members of a team which is attempting to rob a casino vault.

Zuk said Raven Software wanted to capture “the perfect heist mission where everybody's doing their part”, and added each team member will have a different different role to play during the mission.

He explained: “What we wanted to tell there was kind of the perfect heist mission where everybody's doing their part and so there's a very particular plan that's taking place and you've got all of the characters taking place or taking part in this and it's got to work in a certain clockwork type fashion for them to pull off this event.”