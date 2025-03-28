‘Call of Duty: Warzone’s Verdansk map will include a casual mode that has up to 120 bots.

The beloved map is set to return to the battle royale on 3 April, and it has now been revealed Verdansk will launch with the ‘Royale Casual’ mode that will allow players to practise against bots and 27 other players.

In an update to the ‘Call of Duty: Warzone’ website, publisher Activision wrote: “Whether you’re warming up, want a Battle Royale match that isn’t quite as intense as facing off against 149 human opponents, or need to build up your confidence, Battle Royale Casual is likely the game mode for you.

“Expect the same rules set as BR, and up to 27 other players dropping in with you, but the majority of your opponents will be computer-controlled Bots, who may – or may not – be experiencing skill issues of varying severity.

“Like ‘Call of Duty: Warzone Bootcamp’, game progression is limited in this mode and results will not count towards or against your stats.

“This mode also doesn’t count towards your eligibility to accessing BR Ranked Play when it arrives at Mid-Season.”

As well as the new mode, Activision confirmed four free new weapons would be available to unlock when Verdansk launches - including the Kilo 141 Assault Rifle, CR-56 AMAX Assault Rifle, and HDR Sniper Rifle.