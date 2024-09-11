Cole Palmer and Lauren James have received big boosts in 'FC 25'.

Lauren James and Cole Palmer reveal FC 25 ratings

EA Sports has unveiled the latest ratings for the upcoming game and highlighted the Chelsea FC duo, who both serve as 'FC 25' Global Ambassadors and have been given an increase for Ultimate Team.

Palmer's ice-themed rating of 85 plays on his nickname 'Cold' Palmer, which is a nod to his cool composure in front of cold and his skill as a playmaker.

His OVR is 19 more than last year', which marks out of the biggest increases for any player ever in Ultimate Team history.

Meanwhile, James' fire theme is meant to embody her "dynamic playing style" and "explosive speed".

Her rating in 'FC 25' is 86, which maintains her status as one of the highest rated women in the game.

Jude Bellingham was previously revealed as the cover star for ‘EA Sports FC 25’.

The footballing icon, 21, has dazzled fans since his move to Real Madrid and helped get England into the Euro 2024 final.

His status in the sport has managed to earn him his place on the cover of the highly-anticipated game.

In a statement, he said: “I played this game with my brother all the time growing up, and I’ve always thought about how incredible it would be to one day be featured on the cover.

“There have been so many iconic players on the cover over the years, and I am delighted to be the most recent English player to be bestowed with this honour since 2011.”

As well as the ‘Standard Edition’ of the title, Bellingham appears alongside some of the biggest legends of the sport - including David Beckham, Zinedine Zidane and Gianluigi Buffon - for cover of the ‘Ultimate Edition’ of the game.

Jude added: “I’m also truly honoured to be featured on the cover of ‘Ultimate Edition’ with true legends of the game both past and present in Beckham, Bonmatí, Buffon and Zidane.”

‘EA Sports FC 2025’ will launch on 27 September, and will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC.