‘Concord’ reportedly cost $300 million and was considered “the future of PlayStation”.

The hero-shooter - which was helmed by Firewalk Studios and published by Sony - proved to be a failure when it released at the end of August after it only attracted 25,000 across PlayStation 5 and PC, and now ‘Sacred Symbols: A PlayStation Podcast’ host Colin Moriarty has claimed a developer from the company has reached out to him to lift the lid on the title’s development.

Taking to X, he wrote: “I spoke extensively with someone who worked on ‘Concord’, and it's so much worse than you think.

“It was internally referred to as ‘the future of PlayStation’ with ‘Star Wars’-like potential, and a dev culture of ‘toxic positivity’ halted any negative feedback, making it cost $400m.”

Kotaku journalist Ethan Gach backed up the claim about the “toxic” work environment at Firewalk, though did not confirm the $300 million figure - saying it was “not the number [he’s] heard”.

He penned: “I can corroborate the part about toxic positivity. Some sources I’ve spoken with blamed a head in the sand mentality carried over from the studio’s Bungie roots.

“A sense the game would come together because the team was too good to fail. I’ll have more next week.”

As a result of ‘Concord’s botched launch, the title’s director Ryan Ellis was said to have stepped down from his position at Firewalk, while staff at the studio have been left “in limbo” as to what Sony will do with the franchise and the company.