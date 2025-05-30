Electronic Arts has confirmed it is still working on at least three Marvel games after cancelling its ‘Black Panther’ title.

Earlier this week, (28.05.25), the publisher shelved its upcoming ‘Black Panther’ game and closed its developer Cliffhanger Games, though EA has now insisted its relationship with Marvel “remains strong” and it is still working on other projects.

In a statement provided to IGN, EA Entertainment president Laura Miele said: “Our partnership with Marvel remains strong and our multi-title, long-term collaboration continues.”

A Marvel spokesperson clarified EA’s untitled ‘Iron Man’ game - which is being developed by Motive Studios - was still in the works, and was one of the three Marvel titles EA was set to produce.

They said: “The multi-title, long-term relationship between Marvel Games and EA, a creative collaboration focused on original storytelling with various, beloved Marvel characters, remains strong. Development of our console and PC titles, beginning with Marvel's ‘Iron Man’, is led by Motive Studios.”

IGN reported EA had laid off more staff, cancelled its ‘Black Panther’ title and closed Cliffhanger Games to allow the publisher to focus on its own IPs such as ‘Battlefield’, ‘The Sims’, ‘Apex Legends’ and ‘Skate’.

In an email sent to staff obtained by IGN, Miele explained the decision to shutter Cliffhanger and its ‘Black Panther’ game was made to “sharpen [EA's] focus and put our creative energy behind the most significant growth opportunities”.