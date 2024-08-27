A fifth 'Crash Bandicoot' game was reportedly canned in favour of making more online live-service titles.

The singleplayer 3D-platformer – which is helmed by Toys for Bob – hasn't been seen since 2020's 'Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time', though a new report from gaming historian Liam Robertson has suggested the studio was working on a direct sequel to the title before it was cancelled by publisher Activision in order to work on the live service spin-off 'Crash Team Rumble'.

In the industry insider's video on the subject, Robertson claimed the game was in the early stages of pre-production before it was ultimately scrapped, and said there was also concept art which depicted Spryo the Dragon teaming up with the iconic marsupial.

He said: "Crash and Spyro were intended to be the two playable characters."

The expert suggested Activision opted to shelve the project due to 'Crash Bandicoot 4's underwhelming sales.

Last year, 'Crash Team Rumble's game director Dan Neil had said Activision was "supportive" of Toys for Bob's plans for the franchise, and teased more entries into the series were on the way.

He told VGC: "It's not only about what we're passionate about. It's that Activision is supportive and they continue to want to invest in new titles for this franchise. They also have a belief that we can do exciting new things."