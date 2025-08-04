Cronos: The New Dawn, Star Wars Outlaws and Apex Legends are coming to the Nintendo Switch 2.

Cronos: The New Dawn is coming to the Nintendo Switch 2 on 5 September 2025

At Nintendo’s Direct Partner Showcase on Thursday (31.07.25) ,the studio unveiled several third-party titles that would be making their way to the Switch 2, including Cronos: The New Dawn, Star Wars Outlaws and Apex Legends.

Survival horror Cronos: The New Dawn from Bloober Team is set to launch on Switch 2 on 5 September 2025, with the game combining time-travel mechanics with atmospheric horror set across two timelines: a dystopian future and martial-law-era Poland.

Ubisoft’s open-world action-adventure game Star Wars Outlaws will arrive on Nintendo Switch 2 on 4 September 2025, bringing the intergalactic adventure of Kay Vess and Nix to handheld format.

Originally released in August 2024 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC, the Switch 2 edition will include updated visuals and platform-specific optimisations.

Meanwhile, EA’s free-to-play hero shooter Apex Legends is also confirmed for Switch 2, with its launch scheduled for 5 August 2025.

The announcement unlocks an exclusive Legendary Pathfinder skin 'P.A.T.H' for early Switch players.

Other third-party games announced for the Nintendo Switch 2 include EA Sports FC 26 (26.09.25), Just Dance 2026 Edition (14.10.25), Persona 3 Reload (23.10.25), Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero (14.11.25), and the Zelda spin-off Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, which is slated to release this winter.