The Cyberpunk 2077 sequel will include a second city that feels like 'Chicago gone wrong'

The upcoming title - which is known as ‘Project Orion’ - is currently in the works at CD Projekt Red, and ‘Cyberpunk’ creator Mike Pondsmith has teased the game will let players travel to a second dark and dystopian metropolis other than Night City.

During an interview with TVGRY, Pondsmith said: “I spent a lot of time talking to one of the environment guys, and he was explaining how the new place in ‘Orion’, because there’s another city we visit — I’m not telling you any more than that but there’s another city we visit. And Night City is still there.

“But I remember looking at it and going, yeah I understand the feel you’re going for this, and this really does work.

“And it doesn’t feel like ‘Blade Runner’, it feels more like Chicago gone wrong. I said, ‘Yeah, I can see this working.”

While Pondsmith admitted he’s “not as involved directly” with ‘Project Orion’ as he was with ‘Cyberpunk 2077’, the creator said he still reads the scripts and interacts with the different departments at CD.

He said: “Last week I was wandering around talking to different departments, and seeing what they had, ‘Oh look, this is the new cyberware, what do you think?’ ‘Oh yeah, that’s pretty good, that works here.’”