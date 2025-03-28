CD Projekt Red has revealed the ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ sequel will be entering pre-production soon.

In the studio’s latest financial earnings report, CD Projekt Red said the upcoming game - which is currently known as ‘Project Orion’ - is nearing the end of its conceptual phase, and will go into pre-production “in the coming weeks”.

Aside from ‘Project Orion’, CD Projekt Red joint CEO Michał Nowakowski also confirmed the studio was continuing to work with Netflix on a ‘Cyberpunk’ animated project.

He said: “We are also working to expand the ‘Cyberpunk’ universe. In 2024 we announced a new animation project, which is currently under development, and which will be released on Netflix. And that’s just some of what we have in store.”

Away from ‘Cyberpunk’, CD Projekt Red confirmed it was also still developing its new IP known as ‘Project Hadar’.

The studio said: “The vision of ‘Hadar’ has progressed over the last year, becoming more detailed.

“Internal assumptions and ideas have been forged into main pillars that guide us forward [and] the team's focus is on further developing the IP and the game's story, while prototyping some gameplay solutions specific to ‘Hadar’.”

CD Projekt Red also announced it had “entered into a strategic partnership with [mobile games developer] Scopely to develop a game set within one of CD Projekt’s IPs”.