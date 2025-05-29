‘Cyberpunk 2077’s sequel has been renamed ‘Cyberpunk 2’.

The Cyberpunk 2077 sequel has been renamed Cyberpunk 2

The upcoming sci-fi-RPG was initially known as ‘Project Orion’, though the game has now been rebranded as ‘Cyberpunk 2’, The Verge has said.

Even so, ‘Cyberpunk 2’ isn’t the official title for the game, as CD Projekt Red’s senior PR manager Ola Sondej told the outlet: “‘Cyberpunk 2’ just means it’s another game in the ‘Cyberpunk’ universe.”

The studio also revealed ‘Cyberpunk 2’ has moved from a “conceptual phase” into pre-production.

While details about ‘Cyberpunk 2’ remain light, CD Projekt Red teased the title would be “the next big game set in the ‘Cyberpunk’ universe”.

Recently, ‘Cyberpunk’ creator Mike Pondsmith teased the sequel would feature a second metropolis as well as Night City that feels like “Chicago gone wrong”.

Speaking with TVGRY, Pondsmith said: “I spent a lot of time talking to one of the environment guys, and he was explaining how the new place in ‘Orion’, because there’s another city we visit — I’m not telling you any more than that but there’s another city we visit. And Night City is still there.

“But I remember looking at it and going, yeah I understand the feel you’re going for this, and this really does work.

“And it doesn’t feel like ‘Blade Runner’, it feels more like Chicago gone wrong. I said, ‘Yeah, I can see this working.”