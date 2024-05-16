Danny DeVito is open to voicing Wario in 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' sequel.

Danny DeVito is open to voicing Wario in The Super Mario Bros. Movie sequel

After his 'It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia' co-star Charlie Day – who voices Luigi in the animated flick – revealed he hoped the actor, 79, would provide the voice for the villain in the next film, Danny has now said he wouldn't close the door on the opportunity if it was presented to him.

Speaking with the YouTuber The Movie Dweeb on his channel, he explained: "You never know what happens in the world, I'm up for a lot of things, you know I'm ready to do a lot of things, so whatever's coming, you know I look at, see, I evaluate, I mean you know ... let them know, you should tell them that I'm going to take them to the cleaners [to say] that I should be in the movie."

Shortly before the picture's release in 2023, Charlie said Danny would make a "really good" Wario.

He told Digital Spy: "If you put anyone from 'It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia' into the Mushroom Kingdom, they're going to be great.

"Maybe [Danny] DeVito would be a great Wario. He would be really good."

However, the actor's co-star Chris Pratt – who played the movie's lead – insisted he would be the best pick to voice his character's doppelganger.

When Dexterto asked him who he wanted to voice Wario, he replied: "Why would I give the job away? I’d give it to me."