Supermassive Games has announced its new horror title ‘Directive 8020’ will launch on 2 October 2025.

Directive 8020 is to hit PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC on 2 October 2025

The studio - which has helmed beloved scary games like ‘Until Dawn’ - announced at yesterday’s (12.02.25) Sony PlayStation State of Play event that it would be releasing its new sci-fi horror to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC in autumn later this year.

Starring ‘The Day of the Jackal’ actress Lashana Lynch, ‘Directive 8020’ follows a group of space explorers aboard of colony ship who find themselves being hunted by an alien organism that is replicating them and leaving them for dead.

The title - which will be part of Supermassive’s ‘Dark Pictures Analogy’ series of survival horror games - will feature multiple playable characters, all of whom can perish if the player doesn’t make the right decision or reacts too slowly to a quick-time-event.

In a PlayStation Blog post, Supermassive Creative Director Will Doyle wrote: “Earth is dying, and humankind is seeking a new home in the stars. The Cassiopeia is the initial survey ship sent to scout our chosen planet.

“Think of it as a test run: the Cassiopeia is fully outfitted as a colony craft but is flying with a vastly reduced crew. Their mission is to test every procedure onboard without ever touching down on the planet they’ve been sent to orbit.

“However, people familiar with our games will know that our characters never have it easy and in 'Directive 8020' it will all start to go wrong very quickly and with very deadly consequences. “

He added: “Across the game, you’ll explore the claustrophobic, stranded wreck of the Cassiopeia. It is a dark, terrifying location that is slowly being consumed by something entirely alien. You’ll navigate broken rooms, desolate corridors and vents, and even negotiate the inhospitable terrain of the planet itself, never knowing what lurks round the next corner.”