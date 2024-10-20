The 'Until Dawn' movie has finished filming and will hit the big screen in 2025.

Until Dawn

The highly anticipated feature adaptation of Supermassive Games and Sony's innovative 2015 interactive title was first announced at the beginning of 2024, and now a release date has been revealed.

As reported by Deadline, filming on the movie - which has been directed by David F. Sandberg - has completed, and it's set to drop on April 25, 2025.

Its release will come just months before the game celebrates its 10th anniversary.

Former 'G4' star Blair Butler previously wrote a draft of the script, but Gary Dauberman penned the final version while serving as producer alongside Sandberg.

Peter Stormare will reprise his role as Dr. Alan J. Hill from the game, which followed a group of friends reuniting in a remote mountain resort a year after two of their pals disappeared under mysterious cinrcumstances.

Things take a sinister turn, with the friends facing something terrifying in the woods.

The original game also starred Rami Malek, Hayden Panettiere and Brett Dalton as some of the group, while the film has cast Ella Rubin, Michael Cimino, Ji-young Yoo, Odessa A'zion, Maia Mitchell and Belmont Cameli.

A remake recently dropped on PlayStation 5 and PC, while there have been hints for a sequel in a new post-credits scene featuring Hayden's character Sam.