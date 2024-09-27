Fntastic is looking to return with a new co-op game ‘Escape Factory’ after the botched launch of ‘The Day Before’.

The infamous title was met with fierce criticism when it released in December 2023 - which ultimately led to the game getting shut down and forcing the studio to close - but the company has now revealed it is trying to make a comeback with its upcoming game.

The blurb for ‘Escape Factory’ reads: “You play as life-weary workers trying to escape the vicious cycle of deadly factories from which there’s no easy way out. Legend has it that only one great and mysterious individual has ever escaped.”

The studio has set up a kickstarter campaign as part of its “Fntastic 2.0” plan, with an aim to reach £11,623 in donations to fund the game.

Fntastic emphasised the fate of the title and the company depended on the support of fans as it had adopted an “all or nothing model” for the game.

In a post on X, the studio wrote: “If we’re unable to reach our initial funding goal, we won’t be able to release ‘Escape Factory’ or make our return as Fntastic.

“Your support is crucial in helping us bring this vision to life.”

After apologising again for ‘The Day Before’s failure, the studio concluded it was now aiming to become “one of the most loved game companies by creating fantastic, innovative, and emotionally engaging experiences”, and insisted “everyone deserves a second chance”.