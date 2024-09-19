'Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster' has released on consoles and PC.

The beloved action-adventure survival game – which was developed by Capcom and initially launched in 2006 – hit the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC via Steam today (19.09.24) through the new remaster, which promises to give players a modern experience of the title.

The remastered game – which follows freelance photojournalist Frank West as he struggles to survive a zombie apocalypse in Williamette, Colorado – will boast vastly improved graphics, supporting up to a 4K resolution and 60 frames per second.

On top of the graphical and performance upgrade, the remastered game introduces new, high-end character modelling for Frank West, the unhinged Psychopaths, and NPCs like Brad, Jessie, Isabela and Madonna.

Capcom has also advertised several major quality-of-life improvements they have added to the title, such as giving players the ability to move while aiming, customisable action buttons and a new auto-save feature.

As well as this, the game comes fully packed with voiceovers from all of the characters in nine different languages, including English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Japanese, French, Italian, German, Castilian Spanish, and Russian.

'Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster' is available digitally on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC via Steam, with a physical edition of the game releasing on consoles on 8 November 2024.