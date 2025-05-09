Kojima Productions has revealed ‘Death Stranding 2: On The Beach’ has gone gold.

The upcoming action-adventure title has been in the works at Kojima for three years, and the studio has now confirmed ‘Death Stranding 2: On The Beach’ has gone gold ahead of its June release - meaning the final version of the game has been completed and is ready to be distributed.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Kojima said: “‘Death Stranding 2: On The Beach’ has gone gold (sic). The journey begins soon — just a little longer until June 26 (sic).”

‘Death Stranding 2: On the Beach’ will see the return of Norman Reedus’ Sam Bridges and Lea Seydoux as Fragile respectively, and will also welcome a host of new cast members such as Troy Baker (Higgs), Elle Fanning (Tomorrow), Shioli Kutsuna (Rainy), Alastair Duncan (The President), Alissa Jung (Lucy), Luca Marinelli (Neil), and Debra Wilson (Doctor).

The official blurb for ‘Death Stranding 2: On the Beach’ reads: “Embark on an inspiring mission of human connection beyond the UCA. Sam — with companions by his side — sets out on a new journey to save humanity from extinction.

“Join them as they traverse a world beset by otherworldly enemies, obstacles and a haunting question: should we have connected? Step by step, legendary game creator Hideo Kojima changes the world once again.”