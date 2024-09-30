‘Death Stranding 2: On the Beach’ can’t get an exact release date yet “due to unforeseen circumstances”.

The upcoming action-adventure game - which is being developed by Kojima Production and is helmed by Hideo Kojima - is set to launch at some point in 2025, though the industry veteran has now said he cannot be any more specific with the release window.

At a panel held at the recent Tokyo Game Show 2024, Kojima said: “We haven’t said the release date today, but the release date has been decided and I'm currently working in preparation for that.

“Since we are talking about 2025, it will be released next year and we will announce it at some point next year. But due to unforeseen circumstances, we cannot announce it today.”

Even though the developer couldn’t provide an update on the launch of the title, Kojima stressed he was “feeling really good” about the game, and teased it was “even weirder” than its 2019 predecessor.

He said: “As I said at the beginning, I am currently putting together the game, so it's not finished yet, but I’m feeling really good about it and it's even weirder than ‘Death Stranding’ 1.”

During the Tokyo Game Show, the studio showed off what was to come in the upcoming title, including a new look at the characters, an updated photo mode and a puppet-filled musical number.