The ‘Death Stranding’ movie is reportedly due to be helmed by ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ director Michael Sarnoski.

Death Stranding

According to Deadline, the filmmaker will be writing and directing the upcoming live-action flick for A24 and Kojima Productions.

The ‘Death Stranding’ movie will be an adaptation of 2019 game of the same name, and will explore the mysteries of a cataclysmic series of events which brought nightmarish creatures into the world, and blurred the lines between life and death.

This comes after ‘Death Stranding 2: On the Beach’ was announced to launch on 26 June 2025 on PlayStation 5.

The upcoming title will see the return of Norman Reedus’ Sam Bridges and Lea Seydoux as Fragile respectively, while also welcoming a slew of new cast members, including Troy Baker (Higgs), Elle Fanning (Tomorrow), Shioli Kutsuna (Rainy), Alastair Duncan (The President), Alissa Jung (Lucy), Luca Marinelli (Neil), and Debra Wilson (Doctor).

The official blurb for ‘Death Stranding 2: On the Beach’ reads: “Embark on an inspiring mission of human connection beyond the UCA. Sam — with companions by his side — sets out on a new journey to save humanity from extinction.

“Join them as they traverse a world beset by otherworldly enemies, obstacles and a haunting question: should we have connected? Step by step, legendary game creator Hideo Kojima changes the world once again.”