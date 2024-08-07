'Descenders' is getting a sequel of sorts expanding on the original game.

Descenders

Developer RageSquid - the team behind the 2018 downhill biking title - are looking to build on its success with an extreme sports-focused game covering different disciplines.

The 'Descenders Next' project - which the studio hopes will be "the only extreme sports game you'll ever need" - is set to launch on Steam and Game Pass in 2025.

The goal is for the game to have the "same feel, the same sense speed" as the original title, while expanding over time to cover various extreme sports.

That growth will start with boarding when the sequel is released, with more disciplines added over time.

The studio said: "Players will learn to conquer the snowy caps through tight, effortless snowboarding action, before taking to the highlands with the grittier feel of mountainboarding.

"Each sport will feel and handle completely different to the others, meaning players will have to learn to tackle and master every nook and cranny of Next."

before its release next year, RageSquid is set to run some online Test Sessions in the coming months.

Anyone interested in taking part can sign up on the game's website.

They teased: "We'll be hitting the trails and slopes soon. To be involved, simply pop your name and email address below, wishlist Descenders Next on Steam, and we'll send you your code the moment it drops."

The form can be found here: descendersgame.com