‘Destiny 2’s global community lead Dylan Gafner has hit out at Bungie boss Pete Parsons for the company’s “inexcusable” lay-offs.

Yesterday (31.07.24), the gaming juggernaut announced it would be axing 220 jobs - with a further 155 employees moving to Sony and 75 joining a different studio - in an effort to maintain their “global franchises” like ‘Destiny 2’ while navigating “financial challenges”.

Now, Gafner - who also goes by dmg04 - has hit out at the company for letting go of “industry-leading talent”.

In a post to X, he wrote: “Inexcusable. Industry leading talent being lost, yet again. Accountability falling upon the workers who have pushed the needle to deliver for our community time and time again.

“Please maintain focus on those who’ve lost their position and income. Offer help where you can.”

Other Bungie workers lamented at the loss of their jobs like Nadia, who worked on music for Bungie.

She penned: “[T]here’s nothing I could’ve done to not be laid off. In fact, I was literally working so much that so many people told me, ‘you’ll be ok, we need you to train/manage the outsourcers (sic).’”

As more employees continue to voice their anger with the lay-offs, Parsons insisted Bungie would support all of their workers who had lost their jobs “with the utmost care and respect”.

In a statement, he said: ““Today is a difficult and painful day, especially for our departing colleagues, all of which have made important and valuable contributions to Bungie “Our goal is to support them with the utmost care and respect.

“For everyone affected by this job reduction, we will be offering a generous exit package, including severance, bonus and health coverage.”