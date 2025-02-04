'Destiny 2: Heresy' is missing some spoken dialogue due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

The SAG-AFTRA strike continues to impact the video games industry, with 'Destiny 2: Heresy' the latest victim.

As a result of the ongoing walkout against video game employers, the final entry in the the Light and Darkness Saga has been released today (04.02.25) without certain voice lines and substituted with subtitles.

Bungie's This Week in Destiny blog post explained: "With this being our final epilogue entry for the Light and Darkness Saga, our teams have been taking great care to deliver delightful narrative beats and story content for players to enjoy.

"Due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, you may notice certain voice lines being silent in-game. However, we have enabled subtitles by default for this release to ensure players do not miss any narrative content."

Meanwhile, some players have expressed their concerns over weekly updates being rolled out.

Reacting to the feedback, Bungie said: “We understand your concerns about our return to this approach, but we have learned a lot from the ‘all-in’ format in Revenant, so in Heresy we’re striking a balance between everything dropping on day one of an Act vs. meaningful reasons to log-in throughout the Episode."

The strike began last July with voice actors calling for "fair compensation and the right of informed consent for the AI use of their faces, voices, and bodies."