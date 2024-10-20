NetEase Games has announced the mobile game ‘Destiny: Rising’.

The title - which is being developed and published by the studio - promises to deliver “a brand new adventure set in an alternate ‘Destiny’ timeline, exploring a narrative in the post-Dark Age era” for iOS and Android players.

The studio said the game, which is being overseen by series creator Bungie, would include “a diverse roster of characters, each with unique abilities and stories”, while also boasting singleplayer, co-op, and multiplayer gameplay across “all-new modes”.

In a statement, NetEase Senior Vice President Ethan Wang said: “With ‘Destiny: Rising’, NetEase Games is honored to partner with Bungie to deliver a ‘Destiny’-caliber experience to mobile devices.

“‘Destiny’ is an incredible franchise with a passionate and dedicated global fanbase. As huge fans ourselves, we are humbled and thrilled for the opportunity to bring gamers an action-packed RPG shooter set within the ‘Destiny’ universe.”

The game will explore Earth after The Collapse - an event which saw humanity narrowly avoid extinction after The Darkness pushed all of human kind back to the planet - and will allow NetEase to have full creative control over its storyline away from Bungie’s established canon.

The studio’s Senior Narrative Designer Stone Shi said: “We want to capture and depict a specific time where the reins are in the hands of the players to experience, to explore, to define.”

‘Destiny: Rising’ will receive its alpha test where “a good part of the main campaign will be available” to players next month, alongside “at least one map for all game modes”.