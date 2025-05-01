‘Diablo IV’ and ‘Beserk’ have crossed over with an exclusive song by Finnish heavy metal band, Beast in Black.

Diablo IV and Beserk have crossed over with an exclusive song by Finnish heavy metal band, Beast in Black

The track ‘Enter The Behelit’ was made exclusively for Blizzard Entertainment's fantasy-RPG, and is now available to stream on all major digital platforms - accompanied by a custom-made music video.

The animated trailer draws inspiration from ‘Diablo’ and ‘Berserk’, reflecting the band’s deep appreciation for gothic art and manga.

This collaboration marks a special crossover event with ‘Berserk’ - the iconic manga created by Kentaro Miura - which will launch in ‘Diablo IV’ on 6 May 2025, and in the mobile game ‘Diablo Immortal’ today (01.05.25).

In a statement, Beast in Black guitarist and songwriter Anton Kabanen said: “The essence that swells in boundless volumes from the juxtaposition of light and darkness, angels and demons, good and evil, the carnal and the spiritual, is the key that seamlessly binds together the aesthetics and narratives of 'Diablo', 'Berserk' and Beast In Black.”

As well as ‘Enter The Behelit’, the limited-edition maxi single will feature remastered versions of fan-favourite tracks ‘Die By The Blade’ from the album ‘From Hell With Love’, and ‘The Fifth Angel’ from the band’s debut album, ‘Berserker’.

‘Diablo IV’ recently saw the start of ‘Season 8: Belial’s Return’, which developer Blizzard promised would mark a new era for the game - with future updates to focus on “permanent upgrades” to the fantasy-RPG.