A Disney leak has seemingly revealed details about an unreleased Disney game.

Disney is investigating after a hacktivist group allegedly accessed data including information about an unreleased video game

The Walt Disney company has fell victim to an alleged hacking from a hacktivist group claiming to be "protecting artists' rights".

Nullbulge has claimed it has been able to access thousands of emails and texts from Disney employees and downloaded "every file possible".

A spokesperson told the BBC: "Disney is investigating this matter."

The hackers told the Beeb they are Russia and that they allegedly got into Disney's Slack messaging system via an insider.

Nullbulge said: "Disney was our target due to how it handles artist contracts, its approach to AI, and its pretty blatant disregard for the consumer."

The entertainment and theme park giant previously announced that it's teaming up with Epic Games to allow consumers to interact with stories and characters from Disney-related brands, such as Marvel, Pixar and Star Wars.

Disney CEO Bob Iger said he finds the popularity of video games to be "stunning".

The 73-year-old boss said during an investor call in February: "In terms of their total media screen time on video games, it was stunning to me - equal to what they spend on TV and movies. And the conclusion I reached was we have to be there. And we have to be there as soon as we possibly can in a very compelling way."

Disney paid $1. 5 billion to take a minority stake in Epic Games.

Iger said: "Our exciting new relationship with Epic Games will bring together Disney’s beloved brands and franchises with the hugely popular 'Fortnite' in a transformational new games and entertainment.

"This marks Disney’s biggest entry ever into the world of games and offers significant opportunities for growth and expansion. We can’t wait for fans to experience the Disney stories and worlds they love in groundbreaking new ways."