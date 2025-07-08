Romero Games is not closing down.

Doom creator John Romero's studio Romero Games is not closing down

Following Microsoft’s recent layoff announcement, it was reported the studio - which is headed by Doom creator John Romero - had shut down and had its next first-person shooter title cancelled after Microsoft pulled funding, but Romero Games has now insisted the developer is alive and well.

In a statement, the studio said: “We want to address recent reports regarding the status of Romero Games. These reports have contained inaccuracies, and we feel it's important to set the record straight.

“Romero Games is not closed, and we are doing everything in our power to ensure that it does not come to that. Any suggestion otherwise is factually incorrect.

“Indeed, we were in the studio today to discuss next steps with the team.”

Even so, Romeo Games noted Microsoft’s latest layoff announcement - in which roughly 9,000 employees across multiple studios will be affected - meant the developer had to “reassess the entire staffing” at the company.

Romero Games added they have been contacted by “several publishers” about continuing work on their shooter, and were “currently evaluating those opportunities”.

The statement concluded: “We appreciate the outpouring of support and will share further updates as we are able.”

John Romero added the studio’s game was “worth fighting for”.