David Gaider has shared his thoughts on 'Dragon Age: The Veilguard'

After BioWare's reveal trailer for the upcoming RPG divided fans due to its new art style, the narrative designer and writer behind the first three titles in the franchise has revealed he was mostly impressed with what he saw in the new gameplay video.

In a long thread on X, he penned: "I've been pretty busy, but I finally got a chance to sit down and watch the gameplay reveal. Overall, I'd say this made for a better introduction than the reveal trailer.

"We see some story, and tone-wise it feels a lot darker and more 'Dragon Age'. Like I said, trailers often need to be taken with a grain of salt, and my impression is that many fans are relieved. Which is great."

David then praised the "amazing" environments in the upcoming game, and added he wished his team could have produced biomes like those depicted in 'The Veilgaurd'.

He continued: "The environments look amazing, full stop.

"To see the sprawl of Minrathous - wow. I wish we could have done this for Kirkwall or even Val Royeaux. Utterly gorgeous, sells the breadth and tone, such great work."

The new title's character design proved to be controversial amongst fans, with some labelling the style as too "cartoonish".

While David admitted the new designs would "take some getting used to", the industry veteran emphasised the "art style has changed every game so that's nothing new".

In terms of combat, the former series writer said it looked "more action-y without any tactical elements", but insisted it "seems fine".