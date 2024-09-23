‘Dragon Age: The Veilguard’ will include some “fan-favourite features” from previous entries in the franchise.

The upcoming role-playing-game - which is being developed by BioWare - is due to release next month (31.10.24), and the title’s director Corinne Busche has now teased there will be plenty for fans to be excited about.

During an interview with Gamesradar+, she said that it was “both the greatest challenge and the most interesting opportunity” to work on the title given how variable the series has always been.

She added: “Every single edition of ‘Dragon Age’ reinvents itself in some ways; the combat system, how we approach the world, the levels.

“What it allowed us to do is look back on what are those fan-favourite features spanning all the previous 'Dragon Age' games, and do they make sense to pull them forward?”

The director pointed to ‘The Veilguard’s “quick weapon swapping mid-combat” - which had been lifted from 2009’s ‘Dragon Age: Origins’ - as a “love letter” to the older title.

Busche then teased that “you can see a lot of ‘Dragon Age 2’ in there” as well, referencing the heavy action-orientated combat from the 2011 game, on top of the “Inquisition DNA” which is seen through the “depth of the companion and character arcs and how they integrate into the world”.

She concluded: “I think I can speak for the entirety of the team, that our hope is that this all comes together to respect where we've been, but also advance the franchise into this next adventure.”