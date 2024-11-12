Capcom developer Hideaki Itsuno is to head the new developer LightSpeed Studios.

The designer had worked on a myriad of big franchises throughout his time at Capcom – including 'Dragon's Dogma', 'Devil May Cry' and 'Power Stone' – and now Itsuno has announced he will be heading Tencent's new development studio, which will focus on creating "original AAA action games".

In a statement, Itsuno said: "Joining LightSpeed Studios is an exciting new chapter for me.

"With LightSpeed’s strong development capabilities and global network, I’m looking forward to creating original AAA action games together with the amazing team and building innovative and beautiful experiences for the global community of gamers.

"We welcome all talented and passionate game developers from around the world to join our vision."

The company's president Jerry Chen said it was "a great honour to have Hideaki Itsuno join LightSpeed Studios", which will have studios in Osaka and Tokyo, Japan.

The executive added: "The establishment of LightSpeed Japan Studio is a significant step in Lightspeed Studios' expansion and demonstrates our commitment to bringing the best possible games to our players."

Itsuno left Capcom in August after spending over 30 years at the studio, and previously said he hoped to "create fun, beautiful games that are as memorable as, or even more memorable than, the ones [he has] created so far" in his next development venture.