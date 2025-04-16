‘Dune: Awakening’ has been delayed.

Dune: Awakening has been pushed back to 10 June 2025

The upcoming MMO was meant to release on PC via Steam on 20 May 2025, though developer Funcom has announced ‘Dune: Awakening’ will now launch on 10 June - with Deluxe and Ultimate Edition players getting access to the game on 5 June - after the Presistent Closed Beta indicated the team needed “a bit more time to cook”.

In a statement posted to X (formerly Twitter), the official ‘Dune: Awakening’ account wrote: “Our ongoing Persistent Closed Beta is continuing in full force, with regular updates, and the feedback we’ve been collecting from beta testers has been invaluable in making sure we can launch a quality game.

“Thanks to this process, we’ve concluded that with a bit more time to cook, we can act on a lot more of the feedback we know is important to our beta testers.”

Funcom added pushing back ‘Dune: Awakening’s release date was “not a decision [the studio] took lightly”, but the developer ultimately found the delay “will give [the team] the time needed to make improvements that will lead to a better gameplay experience from day one”.

Funcom concluded: “‘Dune: Awakening’ is a beast of a game. This is multiplayer survival on a massive scale, and we’re making gameplay and technical strides not seen in the genre before.

“We want to make sure we stick the landing.”