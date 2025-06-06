Dune: Awakening has nearly reached 100,000 concurrent players on Steam - even though it’s not properly out yet.

The MMO - which was developed by Funcom - released on Valve’s platform on Thursday (05.06.25) in early access for those who purchased the Deluxe or Ultimate Editions, and while Dune: Awakening will fully launch on 10 June, the title has already hit a peak of 93,634 concurrent players on Steam.

While Dune: Awakening will launch on PC next week (10.06.25), the game will also release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S at a later date.

Dune: Awakening was initially due to launch on 20 May, though Funcom pushed back the launch in April to give the developers “a bit more time to cook”.

In a statement posted to X (formerly Twitter), the official ‘Dune: Awakening’ account wrote: “Our ongoing Persistent Closed Beta is continuing in full force, with regular updates, and the feedback we’ve been collecting from beta testers has been invaluable in making sure we can launch a quality game.

“Thanks to this process, we’ve concluded that with a bit more time to cook, we can act on a lot more of the feedback we know is important to our beta testers.”