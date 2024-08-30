‘Dune: Awakening’ will allow players to “see just a little bit into the future” with spice.

The upcoming MMO - which is being developed by Funcom - promises to immerse players into the harsh and mystical world of Arrakis through a focus on survival-based gameplay, and the title’s creative director Joel Bylos has now hinted once players are “saturated with spice”, they will be able to catch a glimpse of what’s to come.

During yesterday’s (29.08.24) ‘Dune: Awakening Direct’ presentation, the developer said: “If you stand around on a spice blow for too long without proper protection you start to inhale too much spice and it gets into your bloodstream.

“And that can lead to certain effects on your character in the world and in the game.”

While Bylos didn’t go into exact details as to how spice will alter gameplay, the director explained the hallucinogenic substance “will have an impact on [players’] abilities”.

He said: “As the player’s blood gets saturated with spice, you can imagine how abilities might be altered by being able to see just a little bit into the future.

“We have some of those effects in the game. I won't spoil too much of it, but it will have an impact on your abilities.”

‘Dune: Awakening’ is set to launch on PC in early 2025, with a PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S release confirmed for an undisclosed date later in the year.