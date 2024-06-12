FromSoftware president Hidetaka Miyazaki expects players to use guides for the upcoming ‘Elden Ring’ DLC ‘Shadow of the Erdtree’.

The expansion - which will release next week (21.06.24) - will bring a plethora of new environments for players to explore, though the studio’s boss has admitted even veteran FromSoftware gamers may have to use walkthroughs to uncover all of the secrets waiting for them in the DLC.

Speaking to PC Gamer, Miyazaki said: “Of course players are going to consult guides, and there's going to be a wealth of information on the web and in their communities where they have access to the secrets and the strategies. We expect that.”

Even so, the studio boss emphasised FromSoftware wants to “cater” to all audiences, including players who want to go into their games blind.

He explained: “We obviously understand [players use guides], but we don't make or plan anything with that as a prerequisite.

“If anything, we try to cater to the player who is completely blind and wants to go through organically. If they can't do it, then there's some room for improvement on our behalf, and we'd like to try to embrace those players more in the future.”

For ‘Shadow of the Erdtree’, Miyazaki said the developers ”have faith that [players] will be able to continue, find these secrets and overcome these challenges” once they had progressed though the base game.