FromSoftware is not “chasing a trend’ with ‘Elden Ring: Nightreign’.

Elden Ring: Nightreign developer FromSoftware is 'not chasing a trend' with the RPG.

The studio is focused on “condensing the experience down” on the upcoming co-op title, and so will lean on essential RPG/roguelike elements like character building and world exploration.

In an interview with PCGamer, ‘Elden Ring: Nightreign’ director Junya Ishizaki said: “The focus was condensing this experience down - the RPG elements, the exploration, the character building, and levelling.

“We wanted that to feel like it was all coming together and culminating in a boss fight but in a more concentrated form.”

The developer added FromSoftware wanted to bring some “new mechanics” and “new elements” to ‘Nightreign’, though insisted the studio was very much following its own path with the game.

He continued: “For this new sense of accomplishment that you wouldn't quite find with 'Elden Ring' or our previous titles, we felt like we needed some new mechanics and some new elements to add into that mix.

“We've never really held the stance 'let's absolutely not do anything that other companies are doing or not follow any trends.' So we didn't really see this as chasing a trend, but we saw these as interesting elements that could work well within our multiplayer-focused session-based gameplay.”

‘Elden Ring: Nightreign’ “‘will thrust players into co-op multiplayer PVE combat against a harsh and unforgiving world”, and will be “set in a universe” parallel to the events of the original 2022 RPG.