‘Elden Ring: Nightreign’ director Junya Ishizaki has promised the game has undergone some difficulty tweaks following player feedback.

The FromSoftware co-op game had undergone a network test for its upcoming launch later this month, though the studio found some players had struggled to beat ‘Elden Ring: Nightreign’ from beginning to end.

As a result, Ishizaki has said the title has undergone some difficulty tweaks “to strike a balance” between being both a “challenging” and “manageable” experience.

In an update to the PlayStation Blog website, the director said: “We received a lot of helpful feedback regarding the difficulty. We made some adjustments to strike a balance that makes the game challenging as you progress, but still manageable.

“Gladius, one of the Nightlords, will also receive some updates, so players have that to look forward to in the final game.”

Ishizaki added FromSoftware had also made some changes to the map to make it easier to understand for players.

He said: “During the network test, some players found it difficult to understand what elements were visible on the map, and said it was hard to identify next steps or how to use some of the character movesets.

“To address these issues, we made some changes so that information was conveyed more clearly to players during gameplay.”

‘Elden Ring: Nightreign’ will release on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on 30 May 2025.