‘Elden Ring: Nightreign’ will be released on 30 May 2025.

Elden Ring: Nightreign is slated to hit consoles and PC on 30 May 2025

The upcoming multiplayer survival title - which is a spin-off of FromSoftware’s 2022 RPG ‘Elden Ring’ - is slated to hit PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam in just over three months’ time.

‘Elden Ring: Nightreign’ “‘will thrust players into co-op multiplayer PVE combat against a harsh and unforgiving world”, and will be “set in a universe parallel” to the events of the original title.

In the game, players will need to survive a three-day cycle, all while exploring the vast map of Limveld, and facing nighttime boss fights.

Once players have survived two of these boss encounters, they will then have to defeat one of eight Nightlords.

FromSoftware previously revealed ‘Elden Ring: Nightreign’ would also feature a “small number” of enemies from the studio’s other beloved fantasy series ‘Dark Souls’.

Recently, FromSoftware said it was not “chasing a trend” with ‘Elden Ring: Nightreign’, and would be “condensing the experience down” to the main pillars of a roguelike RPG with the game.

‘Elden Ring: Nightreign’ director Junya Ishizaki told PC Gamer: “The focus was condensing this experience down - the RPG elements, the exploration, the character building, and levelling.

“We wanted that to feel like it was all coming together and culminating in a boss fight but in a more concentrated form.”