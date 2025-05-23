‘Elden Ring: Nightreign’ will include “some post-game or end-game features” for players that beat all of the Nightlords.

The upcoming fantasy title will be FromSoftware’s first multiplayer game set in the ‘Elden Ring’ universe, and ‘Nightreign’ director Junya Ishizaki has now teased there will be plenty for players to do once they have defeated all of the Nightlords.

Speaking with IGN, Ishizaki said: “We have incorporated some post-game or end-game features for players once they've gone through all of the Nightlords.

“I first want to stress that to get to that point, we feel that there is enough content there to satisfy users in general, so to get through each of those Nightlords and use each of these characters and experiment with the game as a whole.

“But beyond that, you have the unlocking relics, new relic rites to experiment even more with the character builds.

“You have these elements that you will be accumulating as you proceed through the game, such as the relics and the character stories and scenarios, but there's no time limit on these at all.”

The director added FromSoftware hoped “these elements will give [players] a little extra bump to go past the end game and explore a bit more of what the game has to offer”.