Bethesda Game Studios has teased ‘The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion’ remake will be officially revealed today (22.04.25).

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion remake will be officially revealed today (22.04.25)

Rumours about the remake of the 2006 fantasy-RPG have been swirling for weeks, and Bethesda has now confirmed ‘The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion’ remake indeed exists and will be getting unveiled later today (22.04.25).

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) last night (21.04.25), Bethesda shared a teaser image from the title, and revealed it would be sharing more information about ‘The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion’ remake in a live stream on its Twitch and YouTube channels at 11am EST.

While the studio didn’t confirm what information about ‘The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion’ remake would be shared in the upcoming live stream, it is likely a gameplay trailer and release date will be announced.

Just last week, industry insider Jeff Grubb said ‘The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion’ remake would be shadow-dropped at some point this week.

He said in a recent video uploaded to the Giant Bomb YouTube channel: “The week of April 21, so basically the last week of this month – next week, essentially. It should shadow-drop then. I’ve gotten separate confirmation that that’s going to be the case.”

Previous reports indicate ‘The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion’ remake has been made in Unreal Engine 5 by Virtuous Games, with the title allegedly boasting updated mechanics and combat systems.