‘The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered’ has had a massive debut on Steam with a peak of over 182,000 concurrent players.

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered saw over 182,000 concurrent players on Steam within hours of its release

The fantasy-RPG - which is modern take on the 2006 game of the same name developed by Bethesda Game Studios and Virtuous Games - was released yesterday (22.04.25) after being officially unveiled on the same day, and the game has already seen an impressive peak player count of over 182,000 on Valve’s platform.

‘The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered’ is the ninth most-played game on Valve currently, with a player count of over 75,000.

The game has notably overtaken ‘Marvel Rivals’ and ‘Rust’, both of which had a 24-hour player peak of 178,000 and 118,000, respectively.

After releasing the game, Bethesda said it was “thrilled” to revisit the game that was “so close to [the team’s] hearts”, and explained the studio “never wanted to remake” ‘Oblivion’, but “remaster” it so that “the original game was there as you remember playing it, but seen through today’s technology”.

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), Bethesda said: “We looked at every part and carefully upgraded it. But most of all, we never wanted to change the core. It’s still a game from a previous era and should feel like one.

“We know many of our longtime fans will be thrilled to revisit ‘Oblivion’ and the land of Cyrodiil. But there are also so many who have never played it.

“We can’t thank you enough for all the support you have given us and our games over the years. Our hope with this remaster is, that no matter who you are, when you step out of the Imperial sewer – you feel like you’re experiencing it for the first time.”