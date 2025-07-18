Virtuos has confirmed it is going through a company-wide “restructure”.

Virtuos has confirmed it is going through a 'restructure'

On Thursday (17.07.25), it was reported the studio - which helmed The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered - was due to undergo some layoffs, and Virtuos has now announced it is indeed going to be letting go of roughly seven per cent of its staff “primarily in teams facing lower occupancy and slower demand due to structural shifts in the industry”.

In a statement given to Eurogamer, Virtuos said: “We are grateful for the contributions of those impacted. We are providing separation packages, career transition assistance, and opportunities for redeployment across our global network where possible.

“The company's immediate focus is on managing this transition with care, transparency, and respect.”

The developer confirmed roughly 200 roles in Asia have been affected, while a further 70 jobs in Europe have also been cut.

However, Virtuos said that of those 70 roles in Europe, fewer than 10 were in France, “where the core team working on Oblivion Remastered” is located.

The studio emphasised it was still “fully committed” to its partnerships, including The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, Cyberpunk 2077, and Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.

The statement concluded: ”We will continue to invest in global delivery, technical excellence, and creative collaboration, ensuring that Virtuos remains the partner of choice for the world’s leading game creators.

“We thank our teams, partners, and peers for their continued support as Virtuos adapts to lead the future of game development.”