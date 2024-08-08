Equity has introduced new minimum rates to battle "systemic low pay" for performers in the video game industry.

Equity

The UK actors' union has addressed issues within the gaming world with pay for performers in the UK stagnating below inflation rates, as well as being significantly lower than those in the US and Canada even under the same developers.

The new rates - which are seen as minimum fees to begin negotiations - are only intended for AAA games, rather than impacting indie studios.

The rates have been launched as part of Equity's Game On! campaign in a fight for improved pay, terms and conditions.

The organisation's Video Game Working Party has set the rates, with the group including Equity members and external consultants including voice actors from the likes of 'Final Fantasy 16', 'Perfect Dark Zero', 'Still Wakes The Deep' and 'Wuthering Waves'.

In a collective statement, they said: "After 18 months of hard work, Equity's Video Game Working Party is proud to launch these recommended minimum rates and best practice guidelines for video games; the first of its kind in this area.

"This is an unprecedented step in the right direction for performers in the games industry, where the union has previously been held back by restrictive legislation and unable to publish such guidelines.

"Our goal is to ensure fair pay and good working conditions for the performers who have trained for years to develop the skills they use to bring video games to life.

"We urge Equity members to demand these minimum standards and we invite studios and developers to work with us on collective agreements that protect everyone and will ensure the games industry in the UK continues to thrive."