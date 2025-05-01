‘Evil Dead: The Game’ has been removed from digital storefronts.

The multiplayer title - which is based on Sam Raimi’s popular horror movie franchise - released in 2022 on Xbox, PlayStation and PC, though publisher and developer Saber Interactive has confirmed ‘Evil Dead: The Game’ will no longer be purchasable from digital storefronts.

However, Saber added the title will still remain playable, as the company “plans to keep our servers online for everyone”.

In a statement published to the game’s Steam page, Saber said: “We can confirm we've begun the process of removing the game from digital storefronts. Anyone who has purchased the game will still be able to play it as we plan to keep our servers online for everyone.

“We want to extend a sincere thank you to our community, to those who have been part of the game from the very beginning, and those who have recently joined us. We appreciate all of your support.”

While Saber has shifted away from ‘Evil Dead: The Game’, the studio still has a number of projects it is currently working on, including a third ‘Warhammer 40,000: Space Marines’ game, ‘Jurassic Park: Survival’, ‘John Carpenter's Toxic Commando’ and the ‘Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic’ remake.