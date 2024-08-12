‘Fallout: London’ has become the “fastest-redeemed” game of all time on GOG.

Fallout: London has become the 'fastest-redeemed' game of all time on GOG

The fan-made mod - which was developed by Team FOLON and is built on Bethesda Game Studio’s ‘Fallout 4’ - was downloaded over 500,000 times within its first 24 hours of going live on CD Projekt’s website, making it the “fastest redeemed game on GOG ever”.

In a statement, the site said: “The initial release of ‘Fallout: London’ quickly turned out to be an incredible success - and a prime example of how work of passion and creativity can bring in a plethora of new, exciting ways to enjoy a game.

“Combined with an overwhelming support from the gaming community, we can only congratulate Team FOLON on their grand launch and hitting such a groundbreaking record.”

The developers added they were “blown away” by the popularity of the mod, and promised to continue working on bug fixes until the game is “as polished as it can be”.

They said: “We are blown away by the support for the project, and the amount of positivity we’ve received. Your feedback is instrumental in our continued efforts of troubleshooting and bug fixing, which we will continue until ‘Fallout: London’ is as polished as it can be.”

The mod was initially due to launch in April, though had to be indefinitely delayed once Bethesda released a surprise update to ‘Fallout 4’.

While Team FOLON were able to get the mod working again and subsequently released it on 25 July, the developers confirmed that the content wouldn’t be accessible to players who had installed the next-gen update for the title.