Fallout: New Vegas is not getting a sequel after all

The video game scribe has returned to the post-apocalyptic RPG's publisher Obsidian Entertainment in the new role of Creative Director, however, he has denied rumours of a follow-up to the 2010 action role-playing title.

In a new LinkedIn update, he announced: "“I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Creative Director at Obsidian Entertainment.

“Back to Obsidian for exciting times."

He also wrote: “No, it’s not Fallout: New Vegas 2.”

Although a sequel isn't in the works, Obsidian previously teased ‘Avowed’ will be an “evolution” of its previous role-playing-games (RPGs).

The upcoming fantasy title - which is due to launch on February 18 - will be the studio’s latest offering in its extensive RPG portfolio, and the game's art director Matt Hansen teased it will be an extension of Obsidian's previous work in ‘Fallout: New Vegas’ and 'The Outer Worlds’, but will stick to its RPG DNA that the developer has become renowned for.

He told GamesRadar+: “With each game we make, we can reference that thing and say, like,

‘Actually, how did ‘Grounded’ handle that? Or how did they do it on ‘The Outer Worlds’? Or how did ‘Pentiment’ handle that storytelling beat or whatever?’

“And we go, ‘Cool. We explored that there.’ Let's bring in all the greatest hits of that stuff, which is really satisfying, but also remembering what our core DNA as a studio is, right?

“We've got that mantra of 'your worlds your way.' We want to make sure that the player feels empowered to play the game in ways that excite them and occasionally will hopefully surprise them as well.”

Lead environmental artist Dennis Presnell added ‘Avowed’ was “an evolution from past games that we've done” and gives fans all the tools they need to play through the title exactly how they want to.

He explained: “For this game, we have our parkour system so you can move through the world in ways that we've never been able to in previous titles, and that combat is great; I love it.

“But for me, just exploring and getting around is the most fun thing.

“There are so many challenges to the player; you will see something enticing, you wonder, ‘I bet I could make that jump,’ and you can parkour up to the top of the building, make a leap of faith, run across the narrow pillar, and land on another one.

“It's so satisfying when you do. There's not a whole lot of our regions that are off-limits to the players.”