‘Fallout’ will be getting a third season.

Filming for the second season of the Amazon show - which is an adaptation of Bethesda’s beloved post-apocalyptic game franchise of the same name - has only just wrapped, though it has now been confirmed another series is in the works.

Show producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy said in a statement: “The holidays came a little early this year – we are thrilled to be ending the world all over again for a third season of ‘Fallout’.”

The upcoming third season of ‘Fallout’ will likely see the return of Ella Purnell’s Lucy MacLean, Aaron Moten’s Maximus and Walton Goggins’ The Ghoul.

‘Fallout’ may even return for more seasons after the third, with Moten recently revealing the showrunners have planned up to a fifth or sixth series.

Speaking at Liverpool Comic Con, the actor said: “When I signed on to do the series, we would have a starting point, and they gave me the endpoint. And that endpoint hasn’t changed, but it is a season five, six type of endpoint.

“We’ve always known that we’re going to take our time with the development of the characters.”

The second season of ‘Fallout’ is to premiere on Prime Video in December, and will see the characters travel to New Vegas - the setting of Obsidian’s 2010 RPG ‘Fallout New Vegas’.