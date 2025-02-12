Ella Purnell has teased the second season of ‘Fallout’ will have “some big twists”.

Ella Purnell has teased season two of Fallout will have 'some big twists'

The hit Prime Video TV show - which is based on Bethesda’s beloved survival gaming franchise of the same name - is slated to get a new season in 2026, and now the 28-year-old actress has promised fans the next series of ‘Fallout’ won’t disappoint.

Speaking on a panel at MegaCon Orlando, Purnell - who plays protagonist Lucy in the programme - said: “It's going to be really good, I think. It's a wild ride. It's a wild ride. I'm really exhausted. We're working really well to get it out on time.

“No one's going to be able to predict what happens. There's some big twists this time around.”

Purnell’s co-star Walton Goggins - who portrays Ghoul in the show - also recently teased the second season of ‘Fallout’ would blow the first “out of the water”.

The 53-year-old actor told Deadline: “We're in the middle of filming it right now, we've been at it since November, and I can tell you that I thought season one was extraordinary, personally, I was very pleased with it.

“This blows it out of the water, what these writers have done and the artisans that have come together to tell this story. It's really gonna be something. I can't wait for people to see it. We're working really hard to make that happen.”