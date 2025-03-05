The ‘Far Cry’ extraction-based multiplayer-shooter has reportedly been rebooted.

The Far Cry extraction-based multiplayer shooter has reportedly been rebooted

According to Insider Gaming, work on the supposed title - which is said to be codenamed ‘Maverick’ - will start over following an internal review at Ubisoft.

The outlet claimed sources told it the “writing was on the wall” for ‘Maverick’ for a number of months, with the last straw reportedly coming when the tech team Talisker had moved from the game to ‘Far Cry 7’ - allegedly codenamed ‘Blackbird’.

As a result of Ubisoft’s apparent decision to go back to the drawing board with ‘Maverick’, Ubisoft Montreal will reportedly go back to prototyping the title with Ubisoft Sherbrooke.

Meanwhile, Ubisoft Berlin - which was also working on ‘Maverick’ - will apparently lose roughly 12 developers to ‘Blackbird’, and a further 12 to another project.

Insider Gaming claims approximately 50 employees are now left without an assigned project at Ubisoft, and will likely be placed on viability later this month.

While no reason for ‘Maverick’s supposed reboot was given, Insider Gaming points to Ubisoft’s new strategy to streamline its teams and projects in an effort to relieve the company of its financial troubles as a possible explanation for the change in the title’s direction.

The supposed ‘Maverick’ was reportedly an extraction-based multiplayer-shooter that takes place in the Alaskan wilderness, in which players have to do all they can to survive and be extracted, all while the harsh environment, wild animals, AI soldiers and other players threaten their lives.