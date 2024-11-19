'Final Fantasy VII Rebirth' and 'Astro Bot' are leading the nominations for this year's Game Awards.

The Square Enix role-playing-game and Team Asobi's adventure title currently have the most nominations, with the two games having been shortlisted for seven categories each – including Game of the Year.

Other Game of the Year nominations include 'Balatro', 'Metaphor: ReFantazio', 'Black Myth: Wuking' and 'Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdree'.

Meanwhile, Bloober Team's 'Silent Hill 2' remake secured five nominations, including Best Narrative and Best Performance for Luke Roberts, who played protagonist James Sunder in the horror title.

In total, there are 30 categories for this year's ceremony – down by two compared to 2023's Game Awards – with the organisation confirming that DLCs, remakes, remasters and expansions are eligible for every award.

In terms of indie titles, 'UFO 50', 'Lorelei and the Laser Eyes', 'Neva', 'Balatro', and 'Animal Well' have all been shortlisted for Best Independent Game, while the latter two projects have also been nominated for Best Debut Indie Game alongside 'Manor Lords', 'Pacific Drive' and 'The Plucky Squire'.

As for Esports, genre titans 'Counter-Strike 2', 'League of Legends' and 'DOTA 2' have been put up for the Best Esports Game award.

This year's Game Awards ceremony will take place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on 12 December.